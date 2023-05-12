News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: DRMA, BLBD, SURG, INCR, TISI…

May 12, 2023

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) is up over 53% at $2.96. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is up over 31% at $25.36. SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) is up over 16% at $5.12. InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is up over 15% at $3.00. Team, Inc. (TISI) is up over 12% at $4.99. Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is up over 10% at $4.24. CVR Partners, LP (UAN) is up over 9% at $93.00. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) is up over 9% at $31.50. OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 9% at $2.25. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is up over 7% at $3.25.

In the Red

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) is down over 10% at $4.40. VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is down over 10% at $3.16. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is down over 9% at $6.36. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (GBRG) is down over 8% at $8.07. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is down over 8% at $3.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) is down over 7% at $40.50. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is down over 7% at $6.41. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is down over 6% at $24.98. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $10.17.

