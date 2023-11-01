News & Insights

Markets
BGFV

Pre -market Movers: CLLS, PAYC, WE, IRIX, GDEV…

November 01, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is up over 168% at $2.59. GDEV Inc. (GDEV) is up over 19% at $2.42. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 12% at $1.38. NOVONIX Limited (NVX) is up over 10% at $2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is up over 8% at $42.12. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is up over 8% at $2.01. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (DKDCA) is up over 6% at $5.98. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) is up over 5% at $2.50.

In the Red

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is down over 37% at $154.30. WeWork Inc. (WE) is down over 35% at $1.48. IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) is down over 23% at $2.50. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is down over 16% at $5.88. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) is down over 15% at $50.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is down over 13% at $110.99. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is down over 13% at $45.58. Wayfair Inc. (W) is down over 13% at $37.00. Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) is down over 12% at $3.87. Berry Corporation (BRY) is down over 11% at $7.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is down over 10% at $9.95. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 10% at $5.04. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is down over 9% at $1.89. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is down over 8% at $31.60. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 6% at $2.95.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGFV
CLLS
CRSP
DKDCA
EL
GOOS
GVP
HRYU
IRIX
MTCH
MTZ
NVX
PAYC
PSTV
PXMD
SPRC
W
WE
YUMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.