Pre-market Movers: BGLC, DWAC, EBS, WNNR, GDTC…

July 21, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock (BGLC) is up over 56% at $7.64. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 20% at $16.06. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 16% at $8.19. Andretti Acquisition Corp. (WNNR) is up over 12% at $11.88. CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) is up over 12% at $4.35. POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is up over 11% at $108.02. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (MGRM) is up over 11% at $6.82. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 10% at $11.39.

In the Red

PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) is down over 11% at $26.40. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) is down over 9% at $12.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is down over 8% at $7.12. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is down over 6% at $18.00. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) is down over 6% at $5.10. Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) is down over 6% at $2.25.

