Pre Market Movers: WGRX, CODX, AIM Set The Pace

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Thursday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities.

By evaluating sentiment and momentum before the bell, premarket analysis becomes a foundational step in any trader's routine.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Thursday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX) - up 29% at $4.05 2. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - up 11% at $8.12 3. Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) - up 10% at $8.21 4. Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX) - up 7% at $0.53 5. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - up 7% at $2.08 6. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) - up 6% at $0.62 7. HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - up 6% at $ 2.06 8. Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) - up 5% at $1.22 9. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) - up 5% at $10.75 10. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited. (CNTB) - up 4% at $2.50

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Thursday.

1. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 21% at $0.32 2. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) - down 20% at $1.30 3. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 18% at $0.17 4. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 14% at $2.64 5. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD. (WOK) - down 12% at $0.09 6. VSee Health, Inc. (VSEE) - down 10% at $.20 7. Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) - down 9% at $11.75 8. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - down 7% at $1.39 9. Haoxi Health Technology Limited. (HAO) - down 6% at $0.93 10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - down 3% at $13.19

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.