BioTech
CODX

Pre Market Movers: WGRX, CODX, AIM Set The Pace

May 28, 2026 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Thursday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities.

By evaluating sentiment and momentum before the bell, premarket analysis becomes a foundational step in any trader's routine.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Thursday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX) - up 29% at $4.05 2. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - up 11% at $8.12 3. Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) - up 10% at $8.21 4. Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX) - up 7% at $0.53 5. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - up 7% at $2.08 6. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) - up 6% at $0.62 7. HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - up 6% at $ 2.06 8. Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) - up 5% at $1.22 9. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) - up 5% at $10.75 10. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited. (CNTB) - up 4% at $2.50

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Thursday.

1. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 21% at $0.32 2. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) - down 20% at $1.30 3. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 18% at $0.17 4. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 14% at $2.64 5. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD. (WOK) - down 12% at $0.09 6. VSee Health, Inc. (VSEE) - down 10% at $.20 7. Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) - down 9% at $11.75 8. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - down 7% at $1.39 9. Haoxi Health Technology Limited. (HAO) - down 6% at $0.93 10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - down 3% at $13.19

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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CODX
WGRX

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