Pre-Market Movers: REPL, BMGL, SPRC Chart The Course

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Friday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities.

By evaluating sentiment and momentum before the bell, premarket analysis becomes a foundational step in any trader's routine.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Friday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) - up 69% at $7.92 2. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) - up 15% at $0.56 3. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - up 10% at $0.64 4. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) - up 10% at $8.34 5. Moolec Science SA. (MLEC) - up 10% at $2.42 6. Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) - up 8% at $0.87 7. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) - up 6% at $2.73 8. KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) - up 6% at $2.50 9. Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - up 5% at $3.20 10. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) - up 5% at $12

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Friday.

1. Rocket One Inc. (RKTO) - down 16% at $1.43 2. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) -down 13% at $9.15 3. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) -down 11% at $2.60 4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) -down 8% at $0.29 5. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) - down 8% at $2.21 6. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) -down 8% at $0.41 7. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) -down 7% at $0.78 8. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) -down 7% at $0.27 9. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - down 7% at $1.35 10. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) - down 6% at $0.45

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.