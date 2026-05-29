BioTech
BMGL

Pre-Market Movers: REPL, BMGL, SPRC Chart The Course

May 29, 2026 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Friday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities.

By evaluating sentiment and momentum before the bell, premarket analysis becomes a foundational step in any trader's routine.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Friday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) - up 69% at $7.92 2. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) - up 15% at $0.56 3. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - up 10% at $0.64 4. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) - up 10% at $8.34 5. Moolec Science SA. (MLEC) - up 10% at $2.42 6. Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) - up 8% at $0.87 7. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) - up 6% at $2.73 8. KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) - up 6% at $2.50 9. Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - up 5% at $3.20 10. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) - up 5% at $12

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Friday.

1. Rocket One Inc. (RKTO) - down 16% at $1.43 2. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) -down 13% at $9.15 3. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) -down 11% at $2.60 4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) -down 8% at $0.29 5. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) - down 8% at $2.21 6. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) -down 8% at $0.41 7. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) -down 7% at $0.78 8. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) -down 7% at $0.27 9. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - down 7% at $1.35 10. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) - down 6% at $0.45

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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REPL

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