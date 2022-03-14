Pre-market Movers: VOLT, TRQ, ENSV, SBTX, MGLD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) is up over 94% at $5.86 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is up over 27% at $25.57 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) is up over 20% at $4.24 The Marygold Companies, Inc. (MGLD) is up over 19% at $4.90 QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is up over 13% at $3.10 Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is up over 12% at $4.30 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is up over 11% at $11.38 ING Groep N.V. (ING) is up over 8% at $10.10 AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) is up over 8% at $3.30 Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is up over 6% at $15.59

In the Red

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 24% at $2.43 Shineco, Inc. (SISI) is down over 12% at $3.35 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 12% at $3.17 Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is down over 9% at $58.30 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 9% at $25.65 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is down over 9% at $9.09 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 9% at $5.98 Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is down over 8% at $33.05 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is down over 8% at $29.39 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is down over 8% at $24.96 Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is down over 7% at $25.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.