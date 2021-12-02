Markets
Pre-market Movers: TANH, GRAB, DWAC, VIR, SNOW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) is up over 42% at $15.65 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 20% at $53.58 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 19% at $56.01 Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 19% at $3.87 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is up over 15% at $358.00 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is up over 15% at $6.98 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 15% at $5.32 Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is up over 15% at $1.38 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 11% at $4.60 Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is up over 9% at $1.41 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is up over 8% at $0.65 Express, Inc. (EXPR) is up over 7% at $3.65 T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is up over 7% at $0.64 trivago N.V. (TRVG) is up over 6% at $2.20

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is down over 47% at $0.79 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 15% at $4.25 MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is down over 15% at $2.55 OceanPal Inc. (OP) is down over 14% at $5.60 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 10% at $1.80 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is down over 8% at $3.77 Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) is down over 8% at $1.55 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is down over 5% at $0.54 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is down over 4% at $4.75

