Markets
ALV

Pre-market Movers: SCYX, DAIO, OMEX, CRSR, GPS…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) is up over 18% at $4.32 Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is up over 15% at $6.43 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is up over 12% at $7.91 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is up over 12% at $3.14 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is up over 11% at $3.93 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) is up over 9% at $29.99 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 8% at $3.33 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) is up over 7% at $82.90 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 5% at $40.00

In the Red

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is down over 23% at $2.40 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 14% at $15.60 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 14% at $12.27 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is down over 10% at $2.07 Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is down over 7% at $71.61 Genfit SA (GNFT) is down over 7% at $3.79 Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is down over 5% at $74.80 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 5% at $65.91 Service Properties Trust (SVC) is down over 5% at $8.31 Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is down over 5% at $5.94 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 5% at $2.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALV CMMB CRSR CRXT DAIO ENSV EPM GMED GNFT GPS LOGI OMEX RDBX SCYX SKM SNOA UFPI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular