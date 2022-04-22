Pre-market Movers: SCYX, DAIO, OMEX, CRSR, GPS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) is up over 18% at $4.32 Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is up over 15% at $6.43 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is up over 12% at $7.91 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is up over 12% at $3.14 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is up over 11% at $3.93 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) is up over 9% at $29.99 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 8% at $3.33 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) is up over 7% at $82.90 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 5% at $40.00

In the Red

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is down over 23% at $2.40 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 14% at $15.60 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 14% at $12.27 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is down over 10% at $2.07 Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is down over 7% at $71.61 Genfit SA (GNFT) is down over 7% at $3.79 Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is down over 5% at $74.80 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 5% at $65.91 Service Properties Trust (SVC) is down over 5% at $8.31 Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is down over 5% at $5.94 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 5% at $2.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.