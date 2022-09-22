Markets
BEAT

Pre-market Movers: PRST, KOD, GRVY, BEAT, PULM…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Presto Technologies Inc (PRST) is up over 61% at $8.22 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is up over 26% at $11.20 Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) is up over 21% at $59.50 HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is up over 18% at $1.87 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is up over 12% at $18.54 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 7% at $78.68 Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is up over 7% at $6.30 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is up over 6% at $9.15

In the Red

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is down over 16% at $3.20 Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is down over 9% at $2.10 FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is down over 9% at $2.02 Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) is down over 7% at $3.56 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is down over 6% at $7.40 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) is down over 5% at $9.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEATDBEGOEVAXFOXOGRVYGSBDHKDJELDKODPTNPULM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular