Pre-market Movers: PRST, KOD, GRVY, BEAT, PULM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Presto Technologies Inc (PRST) is up over 61% at $8.22 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is up over 26% at $11.20 Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) is up over 21% at $59.50 HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is up over 18% at $1.87 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is up over 12% at $18.54 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 7% at $78.68 Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is up over 7% at $6.30 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is up over 6% at $9.15

In the Red

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is down over 16% at $3.20 Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is down over 9% at $2.10 FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is down over 9% at $2.02 Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) is down over 7% at $3.56 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is down over 6% at $7.40 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) is down over 5% at $9.00

