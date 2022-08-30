Pre-market Movers: MGAM, SNTG, FREY, BBBY, ABSI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is up over 27% at $3.31 FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 13% at $14.30 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 10% at $14.75 Absci Corporation (ABSI) is up over 10% at $3.66 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is up over 9% at $3.13 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 8% at $10.72 MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is up over 7% at $4 Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is up over 7% at $2.15 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is up over 6% at $34.20 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 6% at $30.17 TAL Education Group (TAL) is up over 6% at $6.98

In the Red

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 20% at $3.99 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $4.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.