Markets
AFRM

Pre-market Movers: MFGP, LXEH, EVBG, SLNO, SXTC…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is up over 94% at $6.08 Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (LXEH) is up over 23% at $5.56 Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is up over 19% at $42.75 China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 16% at $2.02 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 14% at $10.90 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is up over 10% at $180.05 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 9% at $29.76 Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is up over 8% at $23.39 MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is up over 8% at $4.31 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 8% at $2.92 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 7% at $10.73 Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is up over 6% at $6.65 Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 5% at $56.89 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 5% at $2.44

In the Red

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) is down over 18% at $1.96 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 12% at $27.33 GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is down over 10% at $3.03 Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is down over 8% at $149.81 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is down over 8% at $34.09 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is down over 8% at $4.59 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is down over 7% at $23.55 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is down over 7% at $10.10 Mobilicom Limited American Depositary Shares (MOB) is down over 7% at $5.05 Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is down over 6% at $2.71 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 5% at $80.51

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRMAMTDDNMRDRUGEGOEVBGFTCHGDOTGHGOGLGPSGRNAMAIAMFGPOTEXRETASAVASGENSLNOSXTCWDAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular