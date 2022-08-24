Markets

Pre-market Movers: LGO, NERV, TMDX, BBBY, FTCH…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Largo Inc. (LGO) is up over 21% at $8.62 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is up over 21% at $5.46 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 17% at $58.20 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 14% at $10.04 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 14% at $9.00 Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is up over 13% at $17.49 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 12% at $31.00 Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is up over 10% at $4.30 O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is up over 8% at $15.43 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is up over 8% at $2.15 Intuit Inc. (INTU) is up over 6% at $477.00 TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is up over 6% at $61.83 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 6% at $5.31 Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 5% at $3.10

In the Red

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is down over 13% at $20.15 Puyi Inc. (PUYI) is down over 12% at $7.12 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is down over 7% at $7.31 GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is down over 6% at $24.81 McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is down over 6% at $2.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUPHBBBYFTCHGBRGCTHLTHHUSAINTUJWNLGOMUXNERVOIRDWTMDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular