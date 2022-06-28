Pre-market Movers: KZR, STRO, TCOM, CRNT, TBLA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is up over 73% at $10.04 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) is up over 30% at $5.65 Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is up over 17% at $28.76 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is up over 17% at $2.46 Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is up over 11% at $39.90 Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is up over 7% at $2.44 Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is up over 6% at $61.20 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is up over 6% at $35.39 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 5% at $6.87 CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 5% at $4.80 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is up over 5% at $4.61

In the Red

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) is down over 12% at $2.35 Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is down over 10% at $3.99 Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is down over 9% at $27.80 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is down over 7% at $2.30 FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) is down over 7% at $2.27 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is down over 6% at $2.76 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 5% at $25.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.