Markets
APRN

Pre-market Movers: JZ, SEMR, HIL, ATHX, DRUG…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) is up over 18% at $14.54 Hill International, Inc. (HIL) is up over 17% at $3.30 Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is up over 16% at $3.77 Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is up over 16% at $2.97 Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) is up over 14% at $5.39 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) is up over 14% at $2.19 CVR Partners, LP (UAN) is up over 10% at $151.80 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 8% at $10.41 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is up over 8% at $34.20 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is up over 6% at $14.84

In the Red

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) is down over 20% at $14.87 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is down over 12% at $5.00 Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is down over 11% at $3.24 Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is down over 11% at $2.36 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) is down over 10% at $154.91 PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 7% at $4.53 Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is down over 5% at $26.19 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is down over 5% at $6.13 SES AI Corporation (SES) is down over 5% at $4.29

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APRNATHXDRUGHILINDOLANCOSHSEMRSESSJTSLNOUANUUUWHLM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular