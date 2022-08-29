Pre-market Movers: JZ, SEMR, HIL, ATHX, DRUG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) is up over 18% at $14.54 Hill International, Inc. (HIL) is up over 17% at $3.30 Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is up over 16% at $3.77 Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is up over 16% at $2.97 Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) is up over 14% at $5.39 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) is up over 14% at $2.19 CVR Partners, LP (UAN) is up over 10% at $151.80 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 8% at $10.41 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is up over 8% at $34.20 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is up over 6% at $14.84

In the Red

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) is down over 20% at $14.87 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is down over 12% at $5.00 Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is down over 11% at $3.24 Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is down over 11% at $2.36 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) is down over 10% at $154.91 PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 7% at $4.53 Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is down over 5% at $26.19 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is down over 5% at $6.13 SES AI Corporation (SES) is down over 5% at $4.29

