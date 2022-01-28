Markets
APM

Pre-market Movers: IMPP, PRVB, HOOD, ATIF, WDC…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 50% at $1.74 Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is up over 13% at $3.85 ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) is up over 12% at $4.40 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is up over 8% at $2.99 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is up over 7% at $1.20 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is up over 5% at $0.66

In the Red

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is down over 12% at $10.12 Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is down over 10% at $48.26 BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is down over 8% at $2.57 Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 7% at $10.00 TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is down over 7% at $6.14 Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 6% at $1.51

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APM ATIF BTBD FTI GBR HOOD IMPP PRVB SIDU SPPI TIRX WDC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular