Markets
A

Pre-market Movers: HIL, BBBY, JCSE, SAVA, MX…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Hill International, Inc. (HIL) is up over 60% at $2.80 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 24% at $25.74 JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is up over 19% at $2.72 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 17% at $23.75 Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is up over 15% at $15.17 Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is up over 15% at $2.05 Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is up over 8% at $18.76 Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is up over 8% at $12.80 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 8% at $5.86 Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is up over 8% at $2.19 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is up over 6% at $23.97 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is up over 5% at $140.52

In the Red

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is down over 13% at $5.51 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is down over 11% at $2.81 Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is down over 10% at $2.27 Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is down over 9% at $7.50 Clene Inc. (CLNN) is down over 9% at $3.27 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is down over 7% at $2.60 MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is down over 6% at $12.94 Sanofi (SNY) is down over 5% at $42.40 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is down over 5% at $6.92 NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is down over 5% at $2.44

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAMTDAPRNARTLAVGRBBBYCLNNCMREEARFLNCFRZAHILJCSEKDNYMXNNVCPIKSAVASDIGSNYSNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular