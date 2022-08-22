Markets
AAN

Pre-market Movers: GBNH, MSPR, SGFY, AMC, REBN…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is up over 56% at $4.79 MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR) is up over 41% at $3.04 Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) is up over 40% at $29.71 Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) is up over 24% at $4.53 Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) is up over 23% at $3.09 Wag! Group Co. (PET) is up over 19% at $6.19 GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is up over 15% at $55.35 ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is up over 15% at $7.61 Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT) is up over 11% at $6.14 MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is up over 11% at $2.20 Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is up over 8% at $2.23 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is up over 7% at $21.08

In the Red

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), is down over 33% at $12 Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) is down over 20% at $5.10 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) is down over 15% at $6.00 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 10% at $9.86 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is down over 8% at $5.48 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is down over 7% at $347.42 Dover Corporation (DOV) is down over 7% at $126.96 The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) is down over 7% at $13.04 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is down over 7% at $8.23 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is down over 6% at $47.50 Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is down over 5% at $5.67

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AANAMCBBBYCURVDOVGLOPIDXXKREFMSPRPROKPRTYRBTSGFYTVWEBR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular