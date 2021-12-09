Pre-market Movers: ENSC, RETA, CCNC, PEAR, SYTA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is up over 44% at $4.30 Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR) is up over 34% at $12.49 Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 25% at $5.37 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) is up over 22% at $1.26 Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is up over 9% at $0.32 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is up over 7% at $22.30 Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) is up over 7% at $2.72 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 7% at $0.50 iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 6% at $15.05

In the Red

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is down over 41% at $31.70 Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is down over 41% at $0.99 Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) is down over 17% at $3.65 Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) is down over 12% at $10.01 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 10% at $15.32 Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) is down over 8% at $1.94 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is down over 7% at $21.65 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is down over 6% at $10.08 Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 6% at $3.66 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is down over 5% at $61.88

