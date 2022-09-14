Markets
CMRA

Pre-market Movers: DWIN, SES, KSPN, NRBO, EPM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) is up over 17% at $10.15 SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 13% at $5.98 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 11% at $33.40 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is up over 11% at $7.54 8x8, Inc. (EGHT) is up over 10% at $4.96 MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is up over 8% at $13.78 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 6% at $48.90 Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) is up over 6% at $2.14 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 5% at $4.43

In the Red

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is down over 12% at $2.51 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is down over 8% at $9.28 Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 7% at $2.28 PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 6% at $3.95 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is down over 6% at $3.60 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) is down over 6% at $2.27

