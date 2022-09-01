Pre-market Movers: BGXX, HPCO, SHPH, CMRA, DERM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is up over 64% at $2.27 Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is up over 51% at $7.76 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 35% at $52.10 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is up over 35% at $2.40 Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is up over 34% at $4.55 Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is up over 18% at $780.00 Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 18% at $4.15 Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is up over 16% at $20.10 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 14% at $3.50 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is up over 13% at $31.05 Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is up over 6% at $5.99 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is up over 5% at $30.50

In the Red

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX) is down over 20% at $5.10 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is down over 17% at $267.00 C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is down over 15% at $15.20 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is down over 14% at $78.26 Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is down over 13% at $2.19 Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is down over 11% at $176.95 Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is down over 11% at $6.85 Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is down over 11% at $2.76 CVR Partners, LP (UAN) is down over 8% at $113.70 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) is down over 8% at $20.60 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is down over 8% at $5.85 FREYR Battery (FREY) is down over 6% at $13.30

