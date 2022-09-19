Markets

Pre-market Movers: BCAN, REUN, FOXO, ETNB, INO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 309% at $17 Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is up over 88% at $4.64 FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is up over 62% at $6.52 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is up over 21% at $2.34 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is up over 21% at $1.95 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 19% at $3.74 bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is up over 15% at $7.31 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 10% at $9.20

In the Red

89bio, Inc. (ETNB) is down over 27% at $4.56 Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 14% at $2.63 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 11% at $14.27 FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is down over 7% at $29.86 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 7% at $5.17 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 7% at $3.60 Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is down over 6% at $11.96 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is down over 5% at $117.25 Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) is down over 5% at $4.29

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLUEBORRETNBFLNGFROINLXINOIPHAREUNTTWOVALN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular