Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 6, 2025 : STGW, TSLL, SNAP, SQQQ, NUAI, BAC, IONZ, NVDA, QBTS, SES, NVO, OSCR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 86.34 to 25,706.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 153,457,413 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Stagwell Inc. (STGW) is +2.9409 at $7.75, with 29,406,562 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STGW is 7.232552; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.21 at $22.13, with 9,116,922 shares traded. This represents a 251.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +1.44 at $8.74, with 7,293,308 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 97.11% of the target price of $9.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $13.41, with 4,345,641 shares traded. This represents a 5.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) is +1.0696 at $6.74, with 3,731,884 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +1.05 at $53.50, with 3,710,190 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.38 at $3.75, with 3,699,552 shares traded. This represents a 80.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.49 at $197.70, with 3,693,194 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.7786 at $31.80, with 2,502,422 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



SES AI Corporation (SES) is +0.3095 at $2.54, with 1,922,911 shares traded. SES's current last sale is 253.95% of the target price of $1.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.53 at $47.93, with 1,796,966 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 87.94% of the target price of $54.5.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is +1.56 at $18.59, with 1,793,092 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 154.92% of the target price of $12.

