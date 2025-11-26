Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 26, 2025 : AMBR, TSLL, NVDA, BAC, TQQQ, GOOGL, ETHA, CVX, ORCL, NVO, UNP, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.71 to 25,124.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,298,728 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Amber International Holding Limited (AMBR) is +0.83 at $2.41, with 16,615,184 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.47 at $18.11, with 8,492,643 shares traded. This represents a 187.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.31 at $178.13, with 5,799,033 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.15 at $52.63, with 3,790,961 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.7397 at $52.75, with 3,496,071 shares traded. This represents a 201.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +2.81 at $326.25, with 2,237,720 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.58. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.09 at $22.04, with 2,067,618 shares traded. This represents a 100.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +0.27 at $148.80, with 1,562,787 shares traded. CVX's current last sale is 85.03% of the target price of $175.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +8.1728 at $205.20, with 1,259,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.7 at $48.76, with 1,160,907 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 97.52% of the target price of $50.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is +0.38 at $229.51, with 807,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNP is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $7.67, with 786,266 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 80.74% of the target price of $9.5.

