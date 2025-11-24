Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 24, 2025 : TSLL, NVO, TQQQ, SLB, KEY, OSCR, NVDA, IBIT, ETHA, GOOGL, NIO, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 229.48 to 24,469.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,642,252 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.66 at $16.09, with 10,427,317 shares traded. This represents a 155.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -5.1 at $42.53, with 8,745,745 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 85.06% of the target price of $50.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.39 at $48.87, with 5,605,003 shares traded. This represents a 179.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.02 at $36.21, with 5,420,334 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is +0.1085 at $17.93, with 5,323,047 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 89.64% of the target price of $20.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is +3.11 at $16.59, with 4,954,023 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 132.72% of the target price of $12.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.13 at $180.01, with 3,801,569 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.095 at $49.07, with 3,654,720 shares traded. This represents a 14.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.62 at $21.32, with 2,957,214 shares traded. This represents a 93.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +12.58 at $312.24, with 2,422,181 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $5.84, with 1,297,383 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/25/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1476 at $5.55, with 945,719 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 79.25% of the target price of $7.

