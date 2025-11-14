Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 14, 2025 : IVVD, TSLL, SQQQ, IBIT, IONZ, NVDA, NIO, QBTS, BBAI, IONQ, CRCL, TE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -426.22 to 24,567.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 670,374,034 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) is +0.825 at $2.60, with 42,242,603 shares traded. IVVD's current last sale is 25.95% of the target price of $10.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.44 at $14.94, with 31,171,090 shares traded. This represents a 137.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.6699 at $15.15, with 17,860,880 shares traded. This represents a 19.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.75 at $53.84, with 9,151,061 shares traded. This represents a 25.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.73 at $6.40, with 8,065,955 shares traded. This represents a 207.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -5.44 at $181.42, with 7,654,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.22 at $6.02, with 4,032,613 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $7.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -2.28 at $21.11, with 3,030,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.41 at $5.93, with 2,619,492 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 84.71% of the target price of $7.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -3.0297 at $42.37, with 2,505,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +0.86 at $83.20, with 1,942,284 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 57.18% of the target price of $145.5.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.54 at $2.95, with 1,724,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".

