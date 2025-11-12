Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 12, 2025 : CRCL, BBAI, ONON, NIO, XOM, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 164.93 to 25,698.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 96,147,267 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -4.3 at $94.00, with 2,904,597 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 64.6% of the target price of $145.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.37 at $6.43, with 2,465,606 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 107.17% of the target price of $6.



On Holding AG (ONON) is +3.344 at $38.52, with 1,374,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ONON is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $6.59, with 1,233,391 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.27 at $119.51, with 1,183,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.2909 at $49.44, with 1,088,472 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 98.88% of the target price of $50.

