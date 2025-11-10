Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 10, 2025 : IFRX, GREE, IPHA, TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, PFE, BBAI, OSCR, IONQ, HLN, THS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 380.3 to 25,440.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 219,886,694 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is +0.78 at $2.01, with 40,724,513 shares traded.IFRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/14/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is +0.51 at $2.02, with 16,497,954 shares traded. GREE's current last sale is 50.5% of the target price of $4.



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is +0.2348 at $2.01, with 7,645,512 shares traded.IPHA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/13/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.83 at $19.70, with 7,637,503 shares traded. This represents a 213.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.65 at $13.78, with 5,631,788 shares traded. This represents a 8.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +6.11 at $194.26, with 4,431,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.1305 at $24.56, with 1,856,030 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.18% of the target price of $28.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.27 at $5.95, with 1,304,715 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 99.17% of the target price of $6.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -1.46 at $16.26, with 1,207,041 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 130.08% of the target price of $12.5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is unchanged at $59.27, with 1,189,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is unchanged at $9.46, with 1,151,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS) is +3.78 at $22.83, with 1,088,737 shares traded. THS's current last sale is 108.71% of the target price of $21.

