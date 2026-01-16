Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 16, 2026 : IBRX, TQQQ, TSLL, BBIO, NVO, T, MU, RKLZ, QXO, NOK, SMR, RDW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 126.58 to 25,673.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 157,747,698 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is +0.5199 at $4.47, with 15,815,869 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IBRX is 8.2685; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6799 at $55.06, with 3,426,778 shares traded. This represents a 214.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.16 at $18.14, with 2,434,425 shares traded. This represents a 188.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is unchanged at $76.26, with 2,165,361 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BBIO is 10.189373; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.17 at $59.29, with 2,138,665 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 109.8% of the target price of $54.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0516 at $23.68, with 2,123,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +16.9056 at $353.54, with 1,816,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $8.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.17 at $2.62, with 1,706,349 shares traded. This represents a -2.6% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is -1.72 at $23.30, with 1,399,343 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $6.63, with 1,221,839 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.71% of the target price of $7.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.4 at $19.30, with 960,942 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.33% of the target price of $30.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.46 at $11.32, with 806,197 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.