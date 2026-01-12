Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 12, 2026 : BDSX, TSLL, TQQQ, INTC, SOFI, SOUN, SMR, NIO, CSAN, RDW, VLN, NVO

Pre-Market
January 12, 2026 — 08:29 am EST

January 12, 2026 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -170.91 to 25,595.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 94,236,166 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) is +1.2 at $6.66, with 10,058,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BDSX is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.3102 at $18.26, with 4,966,541 shares traded. This represents a 190.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.12 at $54.64, with 4,186,866 shares traded. This represents a 212.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.85 at $44.70, with 3,063,154 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.05 at $27.45, with 2,417,846 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 98.04% of the target price of $28.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.5768 at $12.33, with 2,396,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.14 at $20.65, with 1,155,409 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 68.83% of the target price of $30.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1097 at $4.75, with 1,117,543 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.21% of the target price of $6.4.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) is +0.0092 at $3.91, with 1,011,030 shares traded. CSAN's current last sale is 68.58% of the target price of $5.7.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.52 at $11.50, with 965,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is +0.02 at $2.50, with 883,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VLN is in the "buy range".

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.1 at $59.91, with 817,870 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 112.3% of the target price of $53.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

