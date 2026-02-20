Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 20, 2026 : NOK, LYG, FIG, RDW, KLAR, HIMS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -93.32 to 24,704.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,141,683 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0101 at $7.61, with 685,104 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 104.97% of the target price of $7.25.



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is +0.04 at $5.69, with 490,619 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 88.91% of the target price of $6.4.



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is -0.3362 at $25.52, with 452,183 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 60.06% of the target price of $42.5.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.14 at $8.74, with 451,269 shares traded.RDW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Klarna Group plc (KLAR) is +0.19 at $14.04, with 399,835 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.0326 at $15.85, with 396,470 shares traded.HIMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

