Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 29, 2025 : ANL, TSLL, TQQQ, DBRG, NVDA, IBIT, MSTX, SMR, QBTS, IONQ, NIO, AG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -126.91 to 25,517.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 79,942,105 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Adlai Nortye Ltd. (ANL) is +0.43 at $2.07, with 17,448,101 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.53 at $20.86, with 4,906,586 shares traded. This represents a 231.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.76 at $54.55, with 3,166,584 shares traded. This represents a 211.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is +4.36 at $18.28, with 2,857,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBRG is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.23 at $188.30, with 2,519,308 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.15 at $49.46, with 2,430,600 shares traded. This represents a 15.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is -0.0903 at $4.12, with 2,206,154 shares traded. This represents a 3.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.4295 at $14.42, with 1,479,679 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 45.06% of the target price of $32.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.17 at $25.46, with 1,224,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.75 at $45.25, with 1,146,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $5.14, with 1,091,027 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.31% of the target price of $6.4.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -0.78 at $16.64, with 743,576 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 99.4% of the target price of $16.74.

