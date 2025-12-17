Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 17, 2025 : ORCL, QS, SMR, QBTS, PFE, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.88 to 25,182.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 103,225,293 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -4.26 at $184.39, with 1,191,073 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.7099 at $11.55, with 1,030,669 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 110% of the target price of $10.5.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.0001 at $17.12, with 822,030 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 50.35% of the target price of $34.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.61 at $26.13, with 807,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.09 at $25.44, with 710,544 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.86% of the target price of $28.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.76 at $50.43, with 580,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

