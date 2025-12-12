Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 12, 2025 : KPLT, INTC, FRMI, FISV, CMCSA, NVDA, TE, PFE, GLW, ORCL, BAC, DXYZ

December 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -114.23 to 25,572.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,998,861 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is +1.155 at $7.36, with 7,820,079 shares traded. KPLT's current last sale is 61.33% of the target price of $12.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.29 at $39.22, with 5,618,785 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.45% of the target price of $36.5.

Fermi Inc. (FRMI) is -7.29 at $7.96, with 5,539,413 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FRMI is in the "buy range".

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is +0.66 at $68.82, with 4,514,656 shares traded. FISV's current last sale is 86.03% of the target price of $80.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.11 at $27.71, with 4,225,502 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 79.17% of the target price of $35.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.48 at $182.41, with 3,791,434 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.37 at $5.50, with 2,595,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.09 at $25.89, with 2,116,677 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.28% of the target price of $29.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +0.02 at $95.99, with 1,395,797 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -0.68 at $198.17, with 1,288,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.3 at $54.86, with 859,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is +4.68 at $41.68, with 659,211 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

