Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 10, 2025 : HPE, NXDR, AHT, CHWY, GM, VICI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -14.02 to 25,654.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,430,943 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.09 at $24.68, with 4,932,268 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. HPE's current last sale is 94.92% of the target price of $26.



Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NXDR) is +0.505 at $2.52, with 3,799,053 shares traded. NXDR's current last sale is 114.32% of the target price of $2.2.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.62 at $3.78, with 1,856,075 shares traded.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -0.52 at $34.32, with 1,055,793 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.26 at $76.90, with 925,921 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.05 at $27.81, with 698,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

