Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 5, 2025 : ABM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 1.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.





