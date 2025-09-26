Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 29, 2025 : CCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 3.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is 15.09 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.





