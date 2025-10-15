Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 16, 2025 : TSM, SCHW, MMC, BK, USB, TRV, MTB, KEY, SNA, CBSH, INFY, CMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 33.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 30.29 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 59.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 20.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 9.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 21.68 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 15.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 7.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.88. This value represents a 12.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 83.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 12.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 12.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.59. This value represents a 2.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNA is 18.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 1.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 13.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year INFY has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 19.56 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





