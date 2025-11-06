Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2025 : CEG, KKR, ENB, DUK, BAM, TU, BIP, CNH, BEN, FLR, ESNT, MKTX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 10.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CEG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 38.60 vs. an industry ratio of 77.50.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 26.25 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 35.05 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 20.33 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 13.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIP is 10.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNH is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 10.74 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Fluor Corporation (FLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 13.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLR is 23.35 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 11.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKTX is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





