Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 25, 2025 : ADI, BABA, BURL, BBY, DKS, SJM, NIO, AMTM, ATAT, ANF, KSS, CLFD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 32.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 29.98 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 74.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 25.96 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 2.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 31.51 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 3.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 1.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 14.49 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 23.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SJM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 11.56 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -5.47 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 21.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMTM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMTM is 11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 23.33 vs. an industry ratio of -26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 14.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 7.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 195.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 23.10 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLFD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 120%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLFD is 182.88 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.