Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 24, 2025 : CAAP, BLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 488.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAP is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 85.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -185.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -5.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.