Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2025 : SR, SRRK, TWST, BTBT, SGML, FRGE, SBC, GAUZ, INKT, MRSN, ITRM, LMFA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Spire Inc. (SR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SR is 20.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRRK is -9.26 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 32.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TWST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -17.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -15.55 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -94.67 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 60.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SGML is -19.47 vs. an industry ratio of -21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.00. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FRGE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FRGE is -10.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (SBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBC is 6.38 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 48.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAUZ is -3.40 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 72.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INKT is -3.94 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.44. This value represents a 36.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRSN is -8.29 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 56.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRM is -1.11 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.



LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 68.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMFA is -0.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





