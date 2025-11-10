Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2025 : SE, AU, PVLA, DAVA, BWAY, CRNT, PODC, ACCS, WKHS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 212.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 54.92 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 139.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AU is 11.97 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 61.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PVLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PVLA is -24.32 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 175.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BWAY is 44.54 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 73.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNT is 25.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PODC is -13.59 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70.



ACCESS Newswire Inc. (ACCS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. ACCS reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.09%.Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.45. This value represents a 86.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WKHS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WKHS is -0.10 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





