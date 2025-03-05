Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 6, 2025 : CNQ, JD, KR, BURL, BJ, TTC, M, BTSG, GMS, TRMD, DSGR, TPB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 19.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 10.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 17.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 14.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 2.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 29.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 19.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 25.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 1.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 36.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. M missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 5.59 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 416.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTSG is 33.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 13.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



TORM plc (TRMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 61.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMD is 2.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGR is 21.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPB and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TPB is 26.17 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





