Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2025 : APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 65.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 10.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.





