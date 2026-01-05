Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 6, 2026 : ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/06/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -45.29 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.