Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 29, 2026 : MA, CAT, TMO, HON, LMT, SNY, PH, BX, MO, CMCSA, MRSH, TT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 9.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 31.66 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.67. This value represents a 9.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 34.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $6.43. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 27.45 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 2.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.49 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.24. This value represents a 18.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 21.51 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.15. This value represents a 9.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 30.45 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 10.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 27.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 11.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 21.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 6.82 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Marsh (MRSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 5.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRSH is 18.65 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 8.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 30.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





