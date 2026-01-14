Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 15, 2026 : MS, GS, BLK, FHN, IIIN, BSVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 8.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 18.33 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $11.77. This value represents a 1.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 19.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $12.41. This value represents a 4.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 23.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 230.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IIIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IIIN is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 11.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





