Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 14, 2026 : BAC, WFC, C, UCB, HOVR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 15.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 14.56 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 16.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 23.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 15.19 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 15.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UCB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UCB is 12.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 113.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HOVR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOVR is -4.39 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





