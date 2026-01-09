Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 12, 2026 : SIFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is -485.67 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.





