Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 26, 2021 : OTIS, CHKP, LII, CBU, BOH, DORM, FBP, LKFN, ARLP, HBT, BCLI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/26/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. OTIS reported earnings of $0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 3.33%. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 25.99 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. CHKP reported earnings of $1.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.56%. In the past year CHKP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.21%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 20.12 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennox International, Inc. (LII) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. LII reported earnings of $0.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 130.36%.LII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 29.92 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. CBU reported earnings of $0.77 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.19%. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 25.83 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. BOH reported earnings of $0.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 35.63%.BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. DORM reported earnings of $0.66 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 54.55%. In the past year DORM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DORM is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First BanCorp. (FBP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. FBP reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -900.00%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FBP is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. LKFN reported earnings of $0.67 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 28.36%. In the past year LKFN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 20.59 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. ARLP reported earnings of $0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 80.00%.ARLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 8.12 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. HBT reported earnings of $0.3 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 40.00%.HBT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. BCLI reported earnings of $-0.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -15.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BCLI is -2.14 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.





